Cross-country skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski continues her career

Cross-country skiing|Krista Pärmäkoski is missing a gold medal from the prestigious competition.

Cross-country skier Krista Pärmäkoski has decided to continue his career. 33-year-old Pärmäkoski announced his decision on Instagram.

“It would be midsummer, and I promised a decision by then. I wanted to calmly feel whether training still brings joy and whether I am sufficiently motivated to make this my profession,” he began his writing.

According to the experienced skier, it would have been easier to stay at home, but the love of oneself and the challenge of being confined won the victory.

“I wasn’t ready to quit. This gives even more.”

Pärmäkoski also said that he considered continuing his career for two years straight, as the next Winter Olympics will be held in February 2026 in Milan and Cortina, Italy. Pärmäkoski has good experiences skiing in Italy, which he said was in favor of continuing his career.

“The best thing about this is that I once again get to chase my biggest dream as an athlete,” he concluded his writing.

Krista Pärmäkoski (née Lähteenmäki) is a multiple prize medalist. Pärmäkoski from Ikaalis has won two Olympic silver and three bronze medals in his career. He has skied a total of seven medals from the World Championships, including two silver and five bronze. However, no gold has come to Pärmäkoski from the prestigious competitions.

Pärmäkoski is a married sports coach Tommi Pärmäkoski with. The couple lives in Kuortane.