Cross-country skiing | Kerttu Niskanen was far from the top in the season opener: “Terrible work”

The Finnish star of cross-country skiing gave a strict assessment of the condition of German winner Katharina Hennig. Niskanen did not paint a very rosy picture of his own performance.

Kerttu Niskanen finished fifth as the best Finn in the 10-kilometer intermediate start race of traditional skiing in Olos, Muonio. Saturday’s race was his first of the season and left room for improvement.

Niskanen was 47.7 seconds behind Germany, who won the race from Katharina Hennig. Germany’s Laura Gimmler was second and lost to his compatriot by 41.3 seconds. Italian Caterina Ganz was third.

“Terrible work from start to finish. A couple of times before this I’ve been on snow with acids. Couldn’t stand it at all,” Niskanen said Ilta-Sanom in the live broadcast.

Niskanen was 5.3 seconds behind third place. Swedish Sofia Henriksson squeezed ahead of the Finn for fourth.

Neck wasn’t worried, but the passage left question marks in the air. The World Cup starts in two weeks in Ruka, Kuusamo.

“I would have liked to ski better and have a better start to the season. From the beginning, the will to fight and everyone was in the game. I tried to leave everything behind, but it didn’t go so well. The winner’s speed was so fast that it can be enough for Ruka as well.”

Last season, Niskanen won the world cup for normal distances and was third in the overall cup. He continues to prepare for the season in the snow of the north and will participate in the ten free competition in Olos on Sunday.

“Tomorrow is a tough freestyle race. Harder moves are starting to come now. They are the best push-ups and push the race performance forward,” said Niskanen.

Rebecca Immonen was 14th as the second best Finn. Finns also entered the top 30 Marjaana Pitkänen (20’s), Vilma Jylhä (24:s), Amanda Saari (27:s) and Anni Kaipainen (30’s).