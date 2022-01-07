Cross country skiing Jasmi Joensuu decided in the women’s final of the doubles sprint, surprise gold for Imatra men at home

The Imatra Finnish Championship skis, which will be competed over the weekend, will start on Friday in bitter frost with pair prints.

Vantaa Ski club Jasmi Joensuu and Anni Kainulainen took the first Finnish Championship gold medals at the Finnish Ski Championships in Imatra this weekend.

The first final on Friday was a freestyle cross-country women’s sprint race. Its winning battle was formed well in advance between the pre-favorites, ie the number one teams of Vantaa Ski Club and Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu.

With the final leg, Joensuu struck early and managed to take a longer streak Jasmin from Kähäräto whom his partner Eveliina Piipon with the catch were silver medals.

The first team of the Kainuu Ski Association, where they skied, won the Finnish Championship bronze medal Johanna Ukkola and Anni Alakoski.

A surprise return a former biathlete who did for the racetracks Kaisa Mäkäräinen, 38, skied in the second team of Kontiolahti Athletes at the age of 16 Inka Hämäläinen roll.

As soon as the opening leg, Mäkäräinen started at a fast pace and was able to stretch the group of skiers. Mäkäräinen, who had skied strongly in the last exchange, came in third, but in the final leg, the pair’s final ranking was Fifth.

Men in the final, the fate of the gold medals was decided among a larger group. In the last leg of the medals, five teams first fought, from which the top trio broke away as the final approached.

Reflecting on Skiteam’s No. 1 team Joni Mäki tried to bypass Imatra Athletes 1st Miro Karppasen, which was, however, stronger in decision meters. Carp and Olli Ahonen thus took the surprise championship in their home races – though unfortunately not in front of the home crowd.

With the hill, silver reached Juuso Haarala. Kuusamo’s number one team from Erä-Veikko won the bronze, where they skied Niko Husu and Juuso Tossavainen.