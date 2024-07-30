Cross-country skiing | Italy’s star skier Federico Pellegrino ends his career at home competitions

Cross-country skiing|Federico Pellegrino is a multiple prize medalist.

Italian cross country star Federico Pellegrino end his career at home games.

Especially successful as a sprint skier, Pellegrino, 33, will end his career after the 2026 Winter Olympics. The races are held in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

Pellegrino announced his decision on his Instagram account.

“February 22, 2026. The end of my sports career,” Pellegrino wrote in Italian at the end of his caption.

Pellegrino is a two-time Olympic silver medalist in skiing.

He achieved Olympic silver in the traditional skiing sprint in South Korea’s Pyeongchang 2018. In Beijing 2022, he took Olympic silver in the free sprint.

Pellegrino won gold in the Lahti World Cup sprint in 2017. He has silver from the 2019 World Cup sprint and the pair sprint from the 2017 and 2023 World Cup.