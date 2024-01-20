Cross-country skiing | Iivo Niskanen was frozen in the final stretch – a quadruple victory for Norway

How do the Finns fare on the German tracks? HS follows.

Cross-country skiing the world cup continues on Sunday in Germany's Oberhof, where the program includes 20 km joint start competitions in traditional skiing.

The men's competition ended with promising setups to Finnish disappointment, when the Norwegians were stronger in the final draw.

The number one squeeze Erik Valnes. The second one was Martin Løwstrøm Nyenget and the third Paul Golberg. The Norwegians' quadruple victory was completed Mattis Stenshagen. Italian Federico Pellegrino skied fifth before the best Finn Perttu from Hyväri.

Hyvärinen, who was involved in a mass crash at the beginning of the race, was 2.2 seconds behind the leader. Remember the Finns Cross mat Hakola was ninth Iivo Niskanen 11th, Arsi Ruuskanen 18th, Lauri Vuorinen 24th and Markus Vuorela 27:s.

Women's competition at 2:30 p.m.

