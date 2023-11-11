Cross-country skiing | Iivo Niskanen regrets the surge in corona infections: “It’s not a nice situation”

As the corona spreads again, Iivo Niskanen takes it seriously and hopes for the best.

Corona is booming again in Finland, and it also has its influence on the starting cross-country skiing season. For example, there have been illnesses in the Norwegian national team.

Olympic champion and world champion Iivo in Niskase has experience how badly the coronavirus disease can make a body tuned to its peak. Niskanen got sick last year around this time, and did not recover to his level during the whole season.

“You have to be careful and hope for the best. Last year the contacts were at a minimum, but still it came from somewhere. You can never be sure. I hope as many as possible stay healthy and there will be no problems before the season,” said Niskanen.

“It’s not a nice situation.”

Neck seems to be in good shape. He washed away all his opponents in the 10 km traditional split start in Olos on Saturday.

“The skis went by themselves, so even a semi-fit man could keep up,” Niskanen enthused.

The World Cup starts in two weeks in Ruka, so Niskanen has been tightening and loosening the screws appropriately lately.

“I missed the glacier camp. Now I’ve had to ski a bit on snow, but I’ve also had to lighten up so that the muscles are in good oxygen when we start skiing in races,” Niskanen opened.

The trip of the three-time Olympic champion was not easy. He paced the split start race from start to finish. Second place was postponed by Norway Mattis Stenshagen left behind Niskas by 24.2 and Norway’s third place in the competition Martin Nyenget 25.4 seconds.

“I got excited to go hard enough, and in ten I got to the tight spot.”

Markus Vuorela was tenth as the second best Finn. He lost to Niskanen by 52.6 seconds. Also Juuso Haarala (14:s), Cross mat Hakola (15:s), Kalle Parantainen (19:s), Ville Ahonen (21:s) and Joonas Sarkkinen (23:s) reached the top 30.