Cross-country skiing | Iivo Niskanen got into a verbal altercation with another competitor – punishment coming?

Kalle Parantainen and Iivo Niskanen both kept their sides after the relay skied in Kuopio.

On Sunday afternoon After the relay of the Finnish Cup skied in Kuopio, there was a lot of Porina in the finish area.

Mixed Over that Evening newspaper reported by a champion skier Iivo Niskanen really pissed off at his rival Kalle Parantainen about the events at the end of the race.

The two clashed in the finish line after the race.

Technical director of the competition Arto Tilli confirms that the two got together. The subject of disagreement was Niskanen's attempt to pass Parantainen towards the end of the race. Parantainen did not give his more famous colleague space.

Neck started the anchor leg of the relay from 43 seconds behind. He brought his team to the top during the leg.

When Niskanen reached the top group in the final stages of the section, he felt that Kuusamo's Erä-Veikkoin Parantainen was wedged in front of him.

“The man from Kuusamo jumped in front and started to wedge me to the left. I knew it was soft and a stick went into it and I was at the back of the queue,” said Niskanen in an interview with Yle.

In the goal area, Niskanen went to give a stern feedback to Parantainen.

“I went to tell him. There's nothing to it. You have to defend your place, but you don't have to jump on skis.”

Dill reminds that Parantainen had the right to defend his position. However, he does not take sides with either skier.

“In the situation, it is undeniable that one man tried to pass, and the other didn't give space – as you don't have to. Still, the competitor must not be hindered either. The processing of the matter is in progress, and I don't want to speculate about it any more,” Tilli said after the competition.

Tilli gave both skiers at least a verbal warning after hearing them.

“In this situation, we are probably talking about unsportsmanlike behavior, and the sanctions in that situation can be a written warning and rejection in addition to a verbal warning. We have not discussed the rejection clause. The situation is still in progress as to whether we will possibly give a written warning.”

Tilli said that he still wants to hear from the skiers again before final decisions are made on the matter. According to Tilli, Parantainen had said in the conversation that he had pushed Niska when “the conversation had taken place”. Pushing with Niskanen did not come up during the first challenge reading.

“However, there were no fists raised. Neither of them brought up the alleged naming with me,” continues Tilli.

The competition itself was won by Jämin Jänte's team, which was brought to the finish line by an anchor Lauri Lepistö. Miro Karpanen brought Imatra Urheilijat to second place. Niskanen finally lifted the Puijo Ski Club to third place.