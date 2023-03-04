Cross-country skiing | Finland’s next top skiers grow up in the Hopesompa competitions

Hopesompa is still the cornerstone of Finnish skiing. 800 young athletes will compete in cross-country skiing, ski jumping and combined at the Lahti ski stadium this weekend. “There is a budding rise visible.”

Silver pom pom has been the cornerstone of Finnish skiing for 50 years.

During that time, the weight on the stone foot has gradually eased as the number of participants has decreased.

In 2003, there were more than 900 skiers in the Hopesompa competition for young people aged 13–16, but in 2018 only 540 athletes took part.

This year, the weight on the stone foot has surprisingly increased again. There are about 800 athletes in the 51st Hopesomma held at the Lahti Ski Stadium this weekend, of which more than 600 are skiers.

“You can see budding growth. Skiing seems to interest young people. In Hopesompa competitions, a foundation is created for the body”, chairman of the organizing committee of the Hopesompa event Jorma Hyytä says.

He still remembers the times when qualification competitions were organized for the final weekend of Hopeasomma. Now there is open access to the games.

In Lahti, the young people were able to play sports in good arrangements, while in Hopeasomma they tested the racing equipment for the World Cup competitions that will take place in three weeks.

The first ones The Silver Sompa competition was held in Alavudi in 1972, then still under the name of the Youth Winter Competition.

At that time, all skiing sports were gathered under the same competition system, but only now in Lahti all sports, cross-country skiing, ski jumping and combined, compete in the same place.

Over the years, there are a huge number of familiar names among the participants of Hopeasomma, some of whom have been at the top of their age already when they were young, some not.

In the first year of the competition, there were others in the 14-year-old boys’ series Harri Kirvesniemi. The next time, Kirvesniemi only qualified for his club’s relay team.

Olympic champion Marjo Matikainen In the early 1980s, in two years in the 16-year-old girls’ series, she finished 25th and 32nd. Another Olympic champion Mika Myllylä was the third fastest among 16-year-old boys in 1985.

“It’s not necessarily necessary to be the best in Silver Somma, but specifically to build that foundation,” Hyytía says.

Paulus Immonen (left), Henrik Ahoniemi and Kent Lindholm on the podium at the Lahti Ski Stadium.

Espoo Ski club representing EHS Henrik Ahoniemi also wants to one day be an Olympic champion in cross-country skiing. At least the foundation for the dream has been created: he won the traditional 5 kilometers for 14-year-olds on Saturday.

“Indeed. As far as you can and can go”, Ahoniemi from Hyvinkää answers the question, does he aim to become a top skier?

“This was only my first big win. I’ve never won before. I took a risk, and it paid off”, continues the young Hopesompa winner.

For the past five years, EHS has been Finland’s best youth club in skiing. It is now also number one in the entire club classification. It currently has more than a hundred young people in its training groups, which is exceptional.

However, Ahoniemi said that he would ski, even if there was no group around.

“I’ve been skiing all my life. Skiing turns you on. I want to develop to the top.”

In the summer, Ahoniemi plays football as a defender.

Companion Maisa Tahvanainen finished ninth in the 14-year-old girls’ three-kilometer traditional race. He was one minute behind the side machine of the Hämeenlinna Ski Association Venla to Mennala.

“I like to compete and training is fun,” says Tahvanainen.

Skiing is a joint hobby of the Tahvanainen family. Little sister Silja Tahvanainen was 26th in the 13-year-old series on the same trip. Father Sami Tahvanainen coaching both of his daughters.

Sami and Maisa Tahvanainen.

of EHS the number of enthusiasts is huge, if you compare it to the runner-up Paulus Immonen to the number of training buddies in Kerava Urheilijai.

“There are two boys in my series. It’s not much. There are a bit more younger skiers,” says Immonen.

In demanding weather, Immonen lost 18 seconds to Ahoniemi in five kilometers.

“Terrible weather. The skis had no grip and no slip. This season I have won Henka [Ahoniemen] in all competitions. The goal was to win now as well”, Immonen says disappointedly.

He says that he started skiing at the age of one, after he learned to walk.

Paulus Immonen was disappointed with second place in the 14-year-old category. “Terrible weather. The skis didn’t work.”

Vmaybe Representing Veikka Kent Lindholm was third. He lost to Ahoniemi by half a minute. Kent Lindholm is a well-known skiing family.

His brother Remi Lindholm competed in the Finnish World Cup team in Plancia. Remi is also his younger brother’s coach.

A native of Sasta Toivo Koivu went to defend last year’s silver in the 14-year-olds, but the expected medal changed instead of ninth. Birku was one minute behind the leader.

Koivu has also been skiing since childhood.

“Dad has skied a lot of mass skiing. Skiing is nice, but Sastamala has bad training conditions. At the beginning, there was only a one-kilometer track, and then, when more snow came, we had a three-kilometer run,” says the skier from Seudun Voima in Vammala.