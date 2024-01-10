Cross-country skiing | Doping cheater Aleksei Poltorani was given a new competition ban

The shadow of the Seefeld doping scandal touched the harsh world of cross-country skiing again.

Kazakh skier Aleksei Poltoran has been banned for a long time again, reports his home country As a sport. Poltoranin, 36, was accused of blood doping at the 2019 World Championships in Seefeld after a police raid.

Championship the Kazakhstan Anti-Doping Agency also informed about the matter.

Poltoran was in a collar for four years until the first day of March 2023. After that, he had time to compete in Russia, for example.

In order to continue his career, Poltoranin should have passed the tests required by the World Anti-Doping Agency Wada and the International Ski Federation FISI. The Kazakh didn't act like that, which, according to Tschampionati, resulted in more cake.

Fis and Wada extended the ban for three years. Poltorani will be released from his new role on January 3, 2026.

Seefeld's doping scandal involved a total of five skiers. In addition to Poltoranin, Estonians Andreas Veerpalu and Karel Tammjärv and the Austrians Dominik Baldauf and Max Pike.

Poltoranin is a two-time World Cup bronze medalist from Val di Fiemme in 2013.