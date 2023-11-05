Cross-country skiing | Anne Kyllönen, 35, surprised in the Suomen Cup – anchored Kainuu to victory in a tough final match

Vuokatti saw an exciting finish in the women’s relay race. In the end, the victory was taken by Anne Kyllönen of the Kainuu Ski Club.

This one the first relay race of the season’s skiing Suomen Cup culminated in an exciting final, where the Kainuu Ski Club’s top skiers measured each other Anne Kyllönen35, and young promise, known as a sprint cannon Jasmin Kähärä23.

Kyllönen started the final straight of the race in Vuokatti on free skiing from the top spot, but Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuun Kähärä put a gear shift in his eye.

For a while, it looked as if Kähärä, known as a free skater, would force his way past Kyllönen, but the experienced anchor in Kainuu found strength in his body at the last moment and crossed the finish line precisely first.

The difference between the two was only 0.1 seconds.

Jasmin Kähärä bent on the final straight. Picture from January's WC skis from Tampere.

In addition to Kyllönen, Kainuu’s team skied Johanna Ukkola and Anni Alakoski.

Vuokatti finished third in the sprint race Jasmi to Joensuu anchored by the Vantaa Ski Club.

Kyllönen35, made a surprise announcement in April by sharing on his Instagram account that he had set extremely tough goals for this season.

The experienced skier said that he is making big changes to his training and thus aims to stabilize his speed in the World Cup to the top 10 level and on the best days even return to the podium battles.

Afternoon the skied men’s relay was won by Jämin Jänne ahead of the Imatra Athletes and the Puijo Ski Club.