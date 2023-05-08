Cross Country Running | Paloheinä’s fierce stilt hill tore through the runners: “Immediately you feel the race has started”

This year’s cross-country championships were organized in Paloheinä, Helsinki. The track was much more demanding than the previous ones.

In fireweed it is frequented by skiers in winter, but now their land, of course already melted from the snow, has been taken over for the use of runners. The cross-country championships were organized this year by Kisa-Veikot of Helsinki. The running route was in an area popular with skiers, next to the golf course.

This year, the gold medals were behind more work, as the running route was in more challenging terrain than average, executive director of Helsinki Kisa-Veikok Reijo Siitonen told.

“The route is in the varying terrain of Paloheinä, partly in ski terrain and partly in winter sledging terrain. A very varied and easy-to-follow route that goes around the immediate vicinity of the Paloheinä outdoor hut.”

Basically the track was sand, rubble and grass, Siitonen said. According to him, it approached the Central European type of terrain and the way in which tracks for cross-country competitions are planned.

Siitonen mentioned the uphill immediately after the starting straight as the most challenging part of the track.

“It is about 300 meters of rising terrain to the highest point of the track. You have to know how to distribute your strength correctly so that you don’t freeze immediately on the first hill. Another challenging place is Paloheinä sled hill, well known to Helsinki residents. It’s kind of a serpentine on a sledding slope. Its descent requires good agility and speed control,” Siitonen listed.

In the games, a two-kilometer course was run and, for example, in a ten-kilometer run, the course was run five times. At best, big hills came up five times during the race.

“There were a few steep and tight hills, but that’s about it. The beginning was pretty tough, but then it calmed down a bit,” said Ahkeran of Lahden Ossi Kekki after the award ceremony. Kekki won the men’s ten kilometer distance for the first time in his cross-country running career.

“The track was different from last years. It had quite a tight bend and some softer parts, but I like it. Cross-country running is like that, especially abroad. It’s so great that there are tracks like that in Finland too. Good track”, praised Kekki.

Also the winner of the women’s 22-year-old four-kilometer race, the host team Helsinki Kisa-Veikkoin Janette Vänttinen praised the challenge of the track.

“Good, tough route”, he summed up.

Vänttinen, who took bronze last year, took the gold medal with a convincing 16-second difference to the runner-up Veera Laaksoviita (Suomussalmen Rasti). Even though Vänttinen only ran around the course twice, he too felt the beginning of the hill was the most challenging.

“It’s quite tough, you immediately feel that the race has started”, he thought.

“[Serpentiinimäessä] again, you have to be careful not to break the pieces.”

Although the course was more challenging than in previous years, according to Kek, it did not affect his preparation much. Five from the course, it’s just a run in the end games.

“Except for the longer spikes, I put them in spikes. They hold a little better,” he said after a little thought.

Kekki still planned to run the men’s four kilometer distance in the afternoon.

“That such a victory party. At least nothing should come as a surprise on the track anymore.”