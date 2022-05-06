Cross country running Ali Abdulrahman runs his business trip to a tomato farm in Pori every day: “Quite suddenly I realized that the cold is not a problem in the end”

Ali Abdulrahman, a Pori runner approaching the national top, works full time at Nams ’tomato farm.

Ali Abdulrahman, who came to Finland and Pori from Iraq as an asylum seeker, wants to become a good marathoner and it requires a lot of work. He only gets about 140–150 training kilometers a week, and in addition, everyday life includes an eight-hour shift at the tomato farm in Nams, Nams.

Juhani Liuhala, The People of Satakunta 15:12 | Updated 19:42

Pori Ali Abdulrahmanin one big childhood dream was to one day become a marathon runner. The fulfillment of the dream just wasn’t very likely as he grew up in Iraq. There, football is by far the largest of the sports. There is not much in the country for athletics or long distance running. Conditions were difficult.