Cross Country Running | A historic trick – two medals for Finland from the youth EC terrains

With joy Mononen and Nathalie Blomqvist fought for medals in the under-23 seven-kilometer race on Sunday in the muddy fields of the European Championships in Brussels. Finnish runners have not previously won two medals from the same competition at the World Championships or European Championships in cross-country running.

The competition was won by a Scot representing Great Britain Megan Keith. Mononen was 1 minute 23 seconds and Blomqvist 1 minute 34 seconds behind the winner.

Mononen and Blomqvist covered the main part of the journey in the leading group, which chased ahead of Keith, who ran away.

“Medals together with Nathalie was amazing,” Mononen celebrated the achievement on the Sports Association’s website in the interview.

Silver was won by Mononen in the last climbs.

“In the end, I said to myself, ‘go ahead, don’t fall’ and tried to pull my legs forward. At the same time, I thought that no one will pass me.”

Last year, Mononen achieved EC bronze in the 19-year-old EC terrains.

On rail trips Blomqvist, who reached the touch of European medals, had a little trouble on the soft track, but the speed was still enough for a medal.

“It was a really crazy route. I was constantly trying to find a place where my foot wouldn’t sink”, Blomqvist described the rough weather.

At the beginning Blomqvist started with the group that tried most greedily on Keith’s heels, but then settled for running with Monosen.

“I noted that it is dangerous and difficult,” Blomqvist commented on his attempt at a more violent initial pace.

Finland Mustafa Muuse was ninth in the under-23 men’s competition and Santtu Heikkinen 11:s.

Britain’s Will Barnicoat won the men’s race. Muuse was 33 seconds behind the winner and Heikkinen 36 seconds behind.