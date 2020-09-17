With the health crisis, and since the imposition of a fortnight by the British Prime Minister on its citizens returning from abroad, ships crossing the Channel are threatened. For all the regions concerned (Hauts-de-France, Normandy, Brittany), this is a real economic threat. Cross-Channel links ensure the transport of 1.9 million passengers and 1.36,000 tonnes of freight each year; 5,000 employees work directly in these companies, whether they are entirely private or under the public service delegation regime. Cross-Channel links also generate 12,500 indirect jobs … “But, there are no longer any English on the boats”, notes the Communist deputy for Seine-Maritime, Sébastien Jumel, which represents an 80% drop in attendance.

When the health crisis erupted in the spring, Sébastien Jumel intervened with the government so that cross-Channel companies could benefit from partial unemployment. This has been the case since June. “But Boris Johnson’s decision to impose quarantine came on top of the Covid-19 crisis, destabilizing all cross-Channel ferries”, alert the chosen one. On September 3, he questioned the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire on “The urgent need not to leave cross-Channel activity in the blind spot of general stimulus measures”. Subsequently, he wrote with Claudia Rouaux, PS MP for Ille-et-Vilaine, an open letter to Prime Minister Jean Castex calling for the preparation by the government of a “Ferry plan, in support of the entire sector weakened by the health crisis”; 35 deputies from the GDR and Socialist groups, as well as 15 senators co-signed this letter. “A ferry plan is essential for maintaining maritime passenger transport under the French flag and for the jobs of seafarers, explains Sébastien Jumel, and it would allow operators to weather the storm of the health crisis while awaiting a return to activity after the Covid crisis and after Brexit. The Transmanche is not only vital to the coastal regions, but also to the entire national territory. Half of the expenses made in France by the British are made by tourists who come by the Channel. “ On September 15, following these steps, the Prime Minister announced a first measure: the social charges of companies will be reimbursed for the year 2021. “It’s a good measure, Sébastien Jumel reacted, but it is not sufficient. They should also be reimbursed for 2022 and 2023. ” Job cuts have been announced at DFDS in Dieppe (350,000 passengers per year), and BAI (Brittany Ferries) would close three lines.

Mobilization among local elected officials is therefore continuing. Saturday, September 19, regional and departmental elected officials, mayors and inter-municipal presidents must meet in Dieppe, at the call of the mayor of the city Nicolas Langlois. Sébastien Jumel warns: “Cross-Channel links are a matter of industrial and commercial sovereignty. And that will be a real topic for the upcoming regional elections. We will continue to mobilize to maintain a benchmark service offered to passengers over time thanks to the French flag, a model that must be defended. “