Cross – border traffic The free fall boom arrived in Kilpisjärvi and the last vacant detached house plots were sold, but not all of Finland’s northernmost border regions have been treated equally by the pandemic.

The restrictions brought about by the corona pandemic have silenced the most important industries in the northernmost border regions of Finland, tourism and trade. Free skiers and traditional nature enthusiasts such as ice anglers have brought little life to Enontekiö. The plots of detached houses in the exceptional village of Kilpisjärvi have been sold out.

Three a man turns his skis downhill. The trio curves rapidly down the enontekiö mountain, which rises to more than 1,100 meters, in the Käsivarri wilderness area. The fourth skier leaves after the trio and is instantly down in the river bed.

Ville Eskonen, Jussi Hynninen and Antte Lauhamaa descend from the fell in the Käsivarri wilderness.­

Down Jussi Hynninen and Jenni Kaipainen say they are surprised at how soft snow was still found in the wilderness, even though there are two windy days behind. They have driven from their home on Pelkosenniemi’s Pyhätunturi for a few days to the most remote slopes in Finland to Kilpisjärvi.

“No one else has been seen on the hill today. Pyhä has been going to count an insane number of people all winter, ”says Kaipainen.

The nearest road is about 24 kilometers. Kilpisjärvi, which organizes free-landing guides and sleigh rides in the wilderness Ville Eskosella has been a busy spring. Eskonen’s sled has accumulated almost three thousand kilometers during the spring. Today, Eskonen has no customer rides, so he is in the fell showing his acquaintances landing places.

Hynninen and Kaipainen have been in the area for years. In recent years, a lot of beginners have joined the sport, and experienced enthusiasts do not have easy access abroad, such as to Norway or the Alps. That is why many have come to Kilpisjärvi.

Antte Lauhamaa, Ville Eskonen, Jenni Kaipainen and Jussi Hynninen ascend to an altitude of more than 1,100 meters in the Käsivarre wilderness area in Enontekiö. According to Eskonen from Kilpisjärvel, Finnish freediving enthusiasts have found the area in recent years.­

From the south looking at the northern border Lapland villages are inhabited by the back of a bag. From a northern perspective, however, the location is central.

More people live in Troms and Finnmark counties than in Finnish Lapland. From the university city of Rovaniemi, Tromsø, you can drive to Kilpisjärvi in ​​a couple of hours. In Utsjoki, the port city of Kirkenes is even closer. Both Norwegian cities have an international airport and the University of Tromsø.

The border counties have only learned to live on the back of a bag for the past corona year. In Utsjoki, the return of the border has put a lot of strain on the residents, the mayor estimates Vuokko Tieva-Niittyvuopio.

“The Teno River is a connecting river, and relatives live on both sides of it. Norway is a normal employment area here, as is Sweden in the Tornio region, ”says Tieva-Niittyvuopio.

Freight traffic has passed through Kilpisjärvi throughout the corona pandemic. Much of the cargo is salmon transported from Norwegian fish farms.­

According to the mayor, Norway has made decisions on border practices quickly and unpredictably.

“When information doesn’t flow, there have been unjustified conversions. The rights of family members to meet each other have not been realized. The situation has been really difficult, ”says Tieva-Niittyvuopio.

Over the past year, the head of Finland’s northernmost municipality has felt that attention in Finland has focused on the western border, and the northern border has been forgotten. The epidemic situation in the northernmost municipalities has been very calm on both sides of the border, but the restrictions have been largely the same as in the south.

Petteri Lajunen and Markku Mäenpää came to Kilpisjärvi for kite skiing. After the lunch break, the wind reached the ice of Kilpisjärvi, so that Lajunen went to practice jumping with the help of a kite and Mäenpää took pictures. Men who have made up to 60 kilometers of day trips to the fell with the help of kites have never seen as many people in the Arm Wilderness as they did this spring.­

“The districts in Finland and Norway have tried to influence the direction of politicians, but the municipalities are small parties to negotiate.”

Border trade has been in coagulations for most of the past corona year. In Utsjoki, border trade is one of the municipality’s most important livelihoods, in addition to tourism and reindeer husbandry. Mayor of Vuokko Tieva-Niittyvuopion According to Utsjoki, in addition to the shops, there are several other companies included in the cross-border trade, which, for example, carry out construction work and install kitchen furniture in Norway, but whose turnover has decreased by less than half during the border closure.

After mid-April, the Norwegians who own the property from Kilpisjärvi have once again been able to visit the village without fear of quarantine. Kilpishalli merchant Elina Rousu-Karlsen filled the shelves before the weekend. The meat counter favored by Norwegians has been open on weekends after a long break.­

Over the past year, EUR 5–6 million has been lost from the turnover of Kilpishall, Enontekiö’s largest company. Merchant siblings Mikko Rousun and Elina Rousu-Karlsenin According to this, normally 80-90% of customers are Norwegian. In addition to Norwegians who own a cottage or caravan site, they also shop in Kilpisjärvi and also cottage in neighboring Norwegian municipalities.

Last spring, stocks were replenished for the spring season when border traffic restrictions suddenly came into effect. In mid-June, traffic was released. In the autumn, restrictions tightened and have fluctuated since then. There has been no business traffic during the winter. In April of this year, Norwegian property owners have once again been able to visit Finland without fear of expensive hotel quarantine when returning home. In Kilpisjärvi, Norwegians have plenty of cottages and caravan places.

“We have lived one week at a time. It has not been worth ordering seasonal products such as sledges and snowmobile oils from suppliers in the normal way, ”says Mikko Rousu.

Jenni Kaipainen, who lives in Pyhätunturi in Pelkosenniemi, descends in the Käsivarri wilderness. Mountains looming on the horizon on the Swedish-Norwegian border. According to Kaipainen, the free landing boom has been visible in Pyhätunturi throughout the winter.­

During the year, permanent employees have alternated between layoff periods. If, as last year, cross-border traffic becomes possible in early summer, Rousu estimates that travel will be wild.

“Records will be broken if the border is open until Christmas.”

Midwinter the kaamos tourist season has been heavily increased in recent years in both northern borderlands. Unlike the spring and summer seasons, the midsummer is built on foreigners.

Last year, the municipality of Enontekiö decided to buy the airport near the municipal center Heta and its business, because the state-owned airport company Finavia no longer considered the operation of the airport sensible. No flights have landed on the airport this past winter. At the end of April, the runway will be covered with snow.

“Especially for Heta, last winter was very quiet because there were no foreign tourists. Fortunately, domestic tourists have found Lake Kilpisjärvi, ”says the mayor of Enontekiö Jari Rantapelkonen.

During the corona spring, Ville Eskonen’s snowmobile meter has accumulated almost 3,000 kilometers of customer traction. In May, Eskonen is on holiday in Central Finland before the start of the summer fishing season. There are several companies in Kilpisjärvi that offer rides to the wilderness, and by the spring some of the companies will also operate in the village from further south, such as Muonio.­

In addition to free fall, Finns come to Kilpisjärvi in ​​search of traditional wilderness experiences. The parking areas are a few squares full of cars and trailers that transport snowmobiles. Anglers walk into the wilderness thoroughly equipped. The windbreaks that are towed behind the sleds are packed with windproof ice sheets and heated tents with heaters.

Rantapelkonen considers Kilpisjärvi a village with an exceptional attraction. The last vacant detached house plots in the village were sold at the beginning of the year.

“There has already been a housing shortage in Kilpisjärvi, now there is also a shortage of plots. The municipality needs to work on more plots, ”says the mayor.

There are plots in the municipal center in Hetta, but their demand is lower.

Utsjoki does not have a single wilderness and nature tourism destination corresponding to the Käsivarri wilderness. According to Mayor Tieva-Niittyvuopio, summer tourism mainly depends on fishing tourism on the Teno River. Next summer’s salmon season will be canceled, as Finland and Norway decided at the end of April to completely ban salmon fishing due to declining salmon stocks. The ban will last until the end of the year. Due to the poor outlook, the municipality has begun to draw up plans for a sudden structural change.

Bucket loader crushes a thick snow mattress in the village of Kilpisjärvi. The road exposed under the snow leads to the ridge where Ville and Margit Eskonen are building a hotel complex of around four million euros, even though the hotel industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. The aim is to provide accommodation, food and program services under one roof all year round.

“Tour operators have come to cuddle along the lines,” says Margit Eskonen.

Entrepreneur Ville Eskonen from Kilpisjärvi lubricates his freestyle skis and Margit Eskonen starts his working day at the kitchen table. The couple is building a new hotel in the village.­

According to Margit Eskonen, piling up the financial package has been laborious. The corona pandemic made the job even more difficult, but now an excavator has already been reserved for the hotel site to do the groundwork.

According to Ville Eskonen, tourism and program service activities in Kilpisjärvi have been small compared to large mountain centers.

“The wilderness area protects tourism from overheating because operations are limited,” says Ville Eskonen.

In mid-winter, most tourists come via Norway. The couple thinks it’s rare worldwide for a tourist to be able to see mountains, whales, reindeer and tundra wildlife for fifty miles.

“The goal is to work together across borders. Norwegians are sad, ”says Margit Eskonen.