Cross – border traffic The complaint accused Finland of violating the constitution in connection with the interest rate restrictions, the Chancellor of Justice gave Finland clean papers

The Chancellor of Justice noted that the reintroduction of internal border controls, the closure of border crossing points and the restriction of traffic have not interfered with the freedom of movement guaranteed by the Constitution.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöystin In the opinion of Finland, Finland did not violate the Constitution in the spring in connection with restrictions on border traffic.

The complaint to the Chancellor of Justice criticized, for example, the decisions of the Government presented by the Ministry of the Interior on the reintroduction of border control at the internal borders of the European Union. According to the complaint, the government’s decisions in the spring to restrict border traffic were unconstitutional and violated the free movement of the European Union.

In the opinion of the Chancellor of Justice, this is not the case.

