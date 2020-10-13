Cross – border traffic Russia will not let its citizens into the cottages in Finland, even if Finland allows them

Finland would allow Russians to repair their properties, but under Russian law, property owners are not among the groups allowed to leave the country during a pandemic.

Russia does not allow its citizens to repair their cottages in Finland, even though Finland allows property owners to enter under certain conditions.

Finland eased Russian travel restrictions from the beginning of October. It allows property owners to enter if they have a necessary need to get to renovate the property. There must be evidence that the property has been broken or broken.

The Russians Despite Finland’s decision, property owners have not been allowed to enter the country, because under Russian law, property owners do not belong to the groups that are allowed to leave the country during a coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian border authorities have returned their citizens who had sought to their properties in Finland back from the border. This happened at the beginning of October to, among others, a 37-year-old St. Petersburg man working in the financial sector interviewed by HS, who owns a cottage in the Savonlinna region.

He wanted to get in to repair his cottage, put it on winter rolls, and prevent any damage from future winter frosts. He had to turn from the border back to St. Petersburg. The man had also undergone a coronavirus test to cross the border.

On the border the Russian authorities apologized and appealed Article 763, which defines travel restrictions and exceptions during a coronavirus pandemic. Russian citizens who own property abroad are not taken into account in the legislation.

“You can travel from Russia to Turkey, the Maldives and Egypt for no reason. You can just hop on a plane and go. But if you want to go to Finland, where covid-19 cases are zero compared to Russia, then you will not succeed, ”the man updates by phone from St. Petersburg.

He does not want to appear under his name because of the “sensitivity” of the subject.

“I wanted to go as soon as the legislative change came into force and take this opportunity. The Covid-19 cases were on the rise in St. Petersburg and I feared the situation might change later, ”the man says.

Russia is restricting the travel of its own citizens abroad during a coronavirus pandemic. Since June, most Russians have been allowed to leave the country only once, for example due to study, work, illness or compelling family reasons.

Some countries, such as Turkey, the Maldives and Egypt, have allowed Russian tourists to enter under different conditions, such as presenting a negative coronavirus certificate. Finland has not allowed Russian tourists into the country since March.

Finland only individual Russian property owners have crossed the border since the entry into force of the exemption regulation, says border control officer Kimmo Sainio From the headquarters of the South-East Finland Border Guard.

“I don’t know on what basis the people have been able to leave Russia. The Russian border authorities shall carry out their own inspections in accordance with the regulations on the restriction of cross-border traffic imposed by Russia. You can leave Russia if the conditions for a person to leave are met, ”says Sainio.

This is not the first time that Russians have problems at the border of their homeland due to different regulations in Russia and Finland.

In the spring, Russia did not allow Finnish and Russian dual citizens to return home from Russia to Finland due to travel restrictions that came into force at the end of March. Finland would have allowed the entry of dual nationals.

Later, the prime minister Mikhail Mišustin amended the legislation so that the return of dual nationals to Finland was successful.

Otherwise like Russian citizens in their home country, Finnish citizens still do not need a permit to leave Finland.