Cross – border traffic Most EU citizens are now being turned away from the Finnish border, last week 101 people were turned away

According to the Border Guard, the grounds for conversion are abnormal due to coronavirus restrictions.

Coronavirus pandemic The travel restrictions caused by the pandemic have led to people now being diverted from the Finnish border on different grounds than before the pandemic.

Head of the Border Guard Situation Center Marko Saareksin according to the situation is completely different from normal time.

Under normal circumstances, people who are not EU citizens are turned away from the border.

“The reasons then are usually that the entry conditions are not met or that a crime, such as smuggling at the eastern border, is typically committed,” says Saareks.

“The situation is that EU citizens are now largely being turned away on the grounds that their entry conditions are not met in this exceptional situation.”

Converts are therefore not included in the category of permitted traffic.

From the Finnish border turned over last week, or week 13, a total of 101 people. Of these, 46 were turned at ports, 41 at airports, 12 at the Russian border and two at the Swedish border.

The most common grounds for conversion were the lack of entry conditions and the threat to public order and security, internal security, public health or international relations.

Last week’s reversals can be compared to the corresponding week before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019. At that time, only 33 reversals were made. Of these, 26 took place at the Russian border and seven at airports.

The most common reasons two years ago were a missing visa or residence permit and the lack of documents to prove the purpose and circumstances of the stay.

Border Guard According to the latest statistics, more than 54,000 passengers came to Finland last week from Sweden, Norway, Russia and Estonia.

The number can be compared to the weekly average of two years ago, which was almost 656,000 people.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Government has imposed restrictions on entry into Finland. The current restrictions will remain in place until the end of April.

Entry restrictions include both internal and external border restrictions. In addition, the opening hours of certain border crossing points in Lapland on the western border and on the eastern border of Finland have been limited.

Approved entry criteria at border crossing points open to passenger traffic are the return of residents of Finland or another EU or Schengen state and other necessary reasons.

For more information on restrictions, see On the website of the Border Guard.