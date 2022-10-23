The Burkinabe army announced in a statement that “the evening of October 17, elements of the Rapid Action Group for Monitoring and Intervention (GARSI), together with local volunteers, carried out a combing operation in the Komoi region of the Cascades region, western Burkina Faso, after the village of Kongodjan was subjected to a terrorist attack, killing 4 civilians.”
The statement added: “The army killed 15 terrorists, including the commander of the attack, and recovered 4 motorcycles, AK-47 rifles, chargers, transmitter and receiving stations, and looted livestock, while releasing a hostage.”
The attack came hours before the inauguration of the country’s transitional president, on Friday, by Traore, who carried out the military coup that ousted the head of the ruling military council, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Henry Sandaugo Damiba, on September 30.
Traoré, who before the coup was head of the artillery regiment in the Kaya region of the First Military District, pledged to fight terrorism and restore national cohesion.
Terrorism and the border crisis
- Burkina Faso has been experiencing violence since 2015, after terrorist movements spread to neighboring Mali.
- Terrorist operations began targeting movements linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS in the north of the country, before spreading to the rest of the country, taking advantage of internal turmoil, coups and ethnic conflicts.
- Since 2015, terrorist attacks have killed thousands and displaced two million people.
- Official estimates indicate that more than 40 percent of the territory is outside the control of the state.
- Terrorist groups focus on border areas, including the southwestern region of Burkina Faso with Cote d’Ivoire, and use it as a strategic point for arms and goods smuggling activities, an area rich in gold, according to the Africa Center for Strategic Studies.
- According to a statement by the Burkinabe researcher, Mona Leia, to the “Sky News Arabia” website, terrorism focuses on targeting the northern border areas, taking advantage of the security fragility on the borders and the ease of smuggling militants, drugs, gold and goods.
- To limit the expansion of terrorists, Leah called on African countries to increase security and intelligence cooperation to confront these groups, in conjunction with resolving the crises of the local population in the targeted areas, in reference to the economic conditions and ethnic conflicts there.
- The 2,800 violent incidents in 2022 doubled compared to last year, and of the 135 administrative regions in Mali, Burkina Faso and western Niger, 84 provinces, or nearly two-thirds, experienced extremist attacks in 2022, this number was less than a third in 2017.
#Crossborder #terrorism..a #challenge #Burkina #Faso #president
Leave a Reply