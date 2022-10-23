The Burkinabe army announced in a statement that “the evening of October 17, elements of the Rapid Action Group for Monitoring and Intervention (GARSI), together with local volunteers, carried out a combing operation in the Komoi region of the Cascades region, western Burkina Faso, after the village of Kongodjan was subjected to a terrorist attack, killing 4 civilians.”

The statement added: “The army killed 15 terrorists, including the commander of the attack, and recovered 4 motorcycles, AK-47 rifles, chargers, transmitter and receiving stations, and looted livestock, while releasing a hostage.”

The attack came hours before the inauguration of the country’s transitional president, on Friday, by Traore, who carried out the military coup that ousted the head of the ruling military council, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Henry Sandaugo Damiba, on September 30.

Traoré, who before the coup was head of the artillery regiment in the Kaya region of the First Military District, pledged to fight terrorism and restore national cohesion.

Terrorism and the border crisis