The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on July 6 that they fired a series of projectiles into Lebanon, in response to the launch of two missiles from that country towards Israeli territory. The information was confirmed by the Lebanese authorities. Tensions escalate between the two parties after the country with a Jewish majority denounced before the UN the alleged installation of camps by the Shiite group Hezbollah inside Israel.

Missile crossing between Israel and Lebanon. More than 15 Israeli projectiles fell on the Lebanese border and two rockets were launched from Lebanese territory towards Israel on July 6, the authorities of the two countries confirmed.

Beirut security sources cited by Reuters admitted that the events began when rockets were launched from the south of their country towards the neighboring nation. One of them fell in Lebanese territory and the second near the village of Ghajar, in dispute between the two countries and which straddles the border between Israel and Lebanon.

Although the authorities of the country led by Benjamin Netanyahu initially indicated that they had no indications of unusual incidents on their side of the border, the Israeli Army later sent units to inspect the area where explosions were heard and found rocket fragments on its territory. However, no casualties were recorded.

The response of the Defense Forces of the majority nation was immediate and shortly after they reported that they had counterattacked. The more than 15 Israeli shells fell on the outskirts of the villages of Kfarchouba and Halta on the Lebanese borders.

“A launch was carried out from Lebanese territory and it exploded next to the Blue Line in Israeli territory. In response, the IDF is attacking the area from which the launch was carried out on Lebanese territory,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said through its Twitter account.

The Israeli press reported that the Israeli military inspected the rockets to find out if Hezbollah or another group in Lebanon was behind the attack.

So far, the Israeli authorities have determined that the devices were fired intentionally and no group has claimed responsibility for firing the projectiles.

Immediately afterwards, Netanyahu convened the Security Cabinet, for the first time in two months in light of the clashes on multiple fronts.

Tensions rise; the UN calls for moderation

Lebanon had not fired rockets at Israel since last April, when it fired several rounds of missiles at Israel. On one such occasion, on April 6, three Israeli citizens were injured and several buildings were damaged as a result of 34 rocket barrages.

During that outbreak of violence, the Netanyahu administration accused the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip and has a presence in Lebanon, of firing the rockets, which also led to retaliatory attacks by Israeli forces against Lebanese territory.

Now, this new episode of cross-border fire comes after Israeli soldiers launched tear gas in early June to disperse dozens of Lebanese protesters who threw stones at troops along the border. As a consequence, some of the activists and members of the Lebanese troops suffered respiratory problems.

The protest took place on the edge of the Kfar Chouba Hills, which Beirut says is Israeli-occupied Lebanese land. The Chebaa hills and nearby farms are areas that were captured by the Israelis during the 1967 Middle East War and are still claimed by the Lebanese.

File-Smoke rises from a fire after rockets fired from Lebanon struck Bezet in northern Israel on Thursday, April 6, 2023. © Fadi Ammon / AP

Likewise, last June Israel denounced before the United Nations the alleged installation of Hezbollah tents several dozen meters inside Israeli territory, something on which the Shiite group has not ruled.

But tensions have continued to rise, particularly after the recent Israeli army raid on the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank, the largest military incursion into that region in two decades. A fact that left at least 12 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier dead.

Hezbollah, the powerful Iran-backed Lebanese group that controls southern Lebanon and has fought several wars with Israel, expressed its support for the Palestinian cause in the face of that Israeli operation.

Although the Israeli Army assures that it aimed at the dismantling of “terrorist” groups that have turned the camp into an enclave to carry out attacks against its citizens, from the Palestinian territories and the Arab nations the raid has been branded as “a war crime”. .

Against this backdrop, the United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon urged all parties to show restraint and avoid escalation.

With Reuters, AP and local media