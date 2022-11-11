“I apologize to Conte for an inelegant but used in a completely false, incorrect and decontextualized way. I compare myself and I will continue to do it with him in a hard way and in total diversity of positions but with fairness “. This is the note from the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, issued after the Striscia la Notizia program released his off-air with some judgments that also concern the president of the M5s.

“If all the misdemeanors between politicians and journalists were published – says Crosetto – you would feel anything, especially things that are not very edifying. In a completely joking way and in a colloquial context that someone from Mediaset or Tg5 has, in a completely incorrect, betrayed and decontextualized way, I used an inelegant term (in the plural) that the Striscia la Notizia program tried to attribute to me as offense to President Conte “.