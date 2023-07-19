The things we do we have to do “all together”, for this we need a cultural passage of politics”, because we, “in this war between Guelphs and Ghibellines in recent years we have not managed to do anything”. It was said by the defense minister, Guido Crosettospeaking at the event ‘Italy, Europe, the Mediterranean‘ promoted this afternoon in Rome by the MedOr Foundation chaired by Marco Minniti. “In an interconnected world we need to foresee the future” and also from an industrial point of view we need a change of pace, “you can’t be a leader in everything”, argued Minister Crosetto.