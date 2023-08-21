“I think he was right to dissociate himself as the Minister of Defense represents the entire Italian army”





“I don’t know because I don’t know the rules in the army regarding certain statements. However, I think he was right to dissociate himself as the Minister of Defense represents the entire Italian army”. With these words the vice-president of the Senate Gianmarco Centinaioa leading exponent of the League, answers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether Minister Guido Crosetto was right to relieve General Vannacci of his post.

It is the first time that the League has expressed itself since the case exploded and comes out in the open defending Crosetto, attacked instead by many big brothers of Italy.

