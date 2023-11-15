Defense, Crosetto: “With these wars we must ask ourselves the problem and be ready”

Guido Crosetto wants to create one reserve of Italian soldiers. The Minister of Defense announces a Revolution in armed forces. “If there hadn’t been the war in Ukraine – Crosetto tells Repubblica – we wouldn’t have raised the problem. Today we need to go back to prepare for the worst possible scenario. The minister in the Foreign Affairs Committee asked to increase defense funds. Given that The 2% of GDP set by NATO “is only the starting point and yet even in the future it will be difficult to achieve it. NATO provisions ask us to deploy three brigades but we don’t have the armored vehicles. In the absence of funding we have cannibalized them, we have removed parts from hundreds of vehicles and even from planes to make the others work”, explained the minister. According to him, in the spending plans the worst items are military training and maintenance.

“The paradigm shift imposed by the Russian invasion – continues Crosetto – took everyone by surprise: the military, industrial and technological part. We see it in the difficulty of European factories in satisfying Kiev’s demands.” In the meantime it has been decided the increase of 10 thousand between men and women. But there is a generational problem. Because only a third of Italian soldiers today are under thirty years old. While the plans for modernization do not take off. And social security treatment penalizes those with the most difficult tasks. But the funds are lacking. So much so that “2 percent cannot become an element of political discussion: it is a commitment undertaken with NATO by all previous governments. I am sincere and I don’t think it can be achieved even in 2028“.

