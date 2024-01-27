Crosetto accelerates on the army reservists. But about Putin he predicts that…

Ten thousand reservists ready to intervene in support of the Armed Forces (which today can count on 150 thousand units) in “very serious cases”, such as wars and international crises. This is what Defense Minister Guido Crosetto is requesting, testifying to an international situation that is not even remotely reassuring. Corriere della Sera reports that he himself said this from Palazzo Baracchini, in the center of Rome, where he confirmed “that we are working hard to arrive, within two years, at the introduction (subject to passage in Parliament) of a reserve auxiliary of the State”.

As Corriere della Sera always explains, “the reserve – once recruited, trained and periodically trained – will be made up of former soldiers on a voluntary basis, retired military personnel and civilian personnel with certain specifications. Conditions of use, necessary resources, rules of engagement are still being studied, but it seems certain that the special contingent would not be used on the operational theater front but only for logistical support and cooperation. Use in the event of natural disasters is also possible. The model would recall the one already present in other countries, such as Switzerland, Great Britain and Israel, where the reservists, however, since last October 7 – when Hamas launched the attack – have been sleeping with their rifle under the bed”.

At the same time, today Il Fatto Quotidiano reports Crosetto's own predictions made to “50 very reserved guests” in the luxurious St. Regis hotel in Rome, between the Moses fountain and Piazza della Repubblica, not far from Termini. “The occasion is that of the meeting with a minister for hypotheses and forecasts on the trend of the year, called outlook, organized by Ernst&Young Italia”, explains Il Fatto.

The story continues like this, based on a reconstruction of “four sources present at the event”, as Il Fatto explains. “First passage on the United States of America: Trump's victory in the Presidential elections in November, Crosetto claims, it's more than safe. There will be nothing President Biden and the Democrats can do. Second chapter: the Russian-Ukrainian war. Kiev will definitively capitulate during the year and Putin, immediately afterwards, it will feel strong enough to attempt further invasions or attacks against Estonia and Lithuania, which would lead to direct confrontation with NATO.”

The Fatto Quotidiano story continues: “Third part: things will get very bad in the Far East too, with China which, increasingly irritated by the new separatist and pro-American government in Taipei, will decide to use force against Taiwan. Fourth consideration: the minister does not see a possible solution to the conflict in the Middle East, but only the possibility of its expansion. Therefore the conclusion of the reasoning: “To avoid remaining an earthenware vessel among iron vessels, Italy should move towards a progressive disengagement from any military support and place itself in a neutral position”, concludes Il Fatto Quotidiano.

