Crosetto tells Mezz’Ora in Più about the meeting with General Vannacci

“I told the General Vannacci that I will apply the rules and give all the guarantees and protections needed as I would with anyone. The book can write it and present it, that is not the theme. We’ll see in the next few months what Vannacci’s role will be in the coming weekswho has not been kicked out of the Armed Forces and like any manager must have a job.”

Thus the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto he spoke about his meeting with Vannacci, the general who ended up in the media storm for some passages of his self-published book “The world in reverse”. “His Armed Forces will offer him a alternative use“, clarified the head of the Defense on the sidelines of his participation in the daily newspaper party. “If it is operational, this is not up to me but to the Armed Forces and the dialogue that will take place between them”.

READ ALSO: Crosetto receives Vannacci, the general: “Satisfied, my book continues”

After the controversy over the book, last On 8 September there was a face-to-face meeting at the Ministry of Defense between Crosetto and Vannacci : the general had requested a report from the minister for “private reasons”, a choice that avoids having to go through the permissions of the hierarchical ladder and therefore being able to be heard directly by the head of the department. Finally, Crosetto, speaking on the TV show “In Mezz’ora”, talked about “a little scene” that took place during the meeting with Vannacci who arrived dressed in civilian clothes: “I said: “Excuse me, why don’t you have a uniform?”. And he: “My superiors told me not to wear it because today I was coming to you as if it were a private thing and not they didn’t even give me a refund for the train.” I told him no, because when you ask for the report to the hierarchical superior you return to duty even if you are temporarily not on duty. So he had to come with the train ticket and dressed in uniform.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

