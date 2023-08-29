Crosetto sends a message to Europe on the stability pact: “Enough myopism”

The government Melons he is working on the next budget package, but EU decisions are also fundamental to make ends meet. The question that most worries Italy and the stability pact, the 3% threshold desired by the hawks alarms the executive. “There sword of Damocles – thunders Defense Minister Guido Crosetti a Repubblica – is the return to the original rules of the Stability Pact: it is impossible to bring the state budgets into compliance with the ordinary parameters”. In Brussels he calls for a change of pace: “It takes a approach from statesmen, not from short-sighted“. And he replies to those who raise doubts about the maneuver: “In the newspapers I read calculations made on the Def, which count for a shortfall of 20 billion, but the maneuver is made on the Update Note to the Def. I would wait for that to understand the actual needs of economic policy”.

“The theme – adds Crosetto to Repubblica – it is not the value of the deficit to be respected, but the future of Europe. Huge changes are afoot: the ecological transitionthe shortage of raw materials and the advancement of the BRICS impose the redefinition of the parameters of the stability pact from pure technical reasoning. We need a vision of macroeconomic policy that look at at least the next 10-15 years“.

