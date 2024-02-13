Crosetto was hospitalized urgently and was immediately monitored and then subjected to a coronary angiography

Government in alarm: Defense Minister Guido Crosetto was urgently hospitalized during the night. As a note reports, following a pain that had persisted since yesterday morning, Crosetto showed up (alone and on foot) at the emergency room of the San Carlo di Nancy in Rome, with severe chest pains. He was immediately monitored and then subjected to a coronary angiography. There is no information on the causes but hospital sources say it could be pericarditis.

