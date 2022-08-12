Political elections 2022, Guido Crosetto and the threat of a lawsuit against Fatto Quotidiano

Guido Crosetto he is very active in this electoral campaign even though he no longer holds official roles in the Brothers of Italy. Crosetto, who is politically of Christian Democratic origin, was perceived as a person in dialogue, with whom one could speak. Indeed, some moderate Italians were amazed that he still had to do with the “fascists” (this is how the right is still perceived in Italy). In reality Crosetto he is not a “good” to Veltroni and has a rather bristly and pointed character which, when suitably solicited, does not take long to reveal himself in its fullness.

Just look at what happened recently with the Fatto Quotidiano, as reported by Libero, who with Pino Corrias he dedicated an entire page to him entitled “Crosetto, a former DC armed to the teeth in defense of Giorgia”, complete with a cartoon that undoubtedly has a certain effect. All this following an argument with the journalist Senio Bonini. Il Fatto had written that Crosetto “feels called to face, bare-chested, the multiple plots of the immoral left and globalist finance”.

To the co-founder of FdI The article was not liked and he replied: “Attack me, insult me, do whatever you want is part of the game and for some of the work. There is only one thing you must avoid, because it is not true and never has been. When I was in politics I was an alternative to the left but I was never a fascist. Democratic Catholic if anything ”.

So Crosetto is not going to pass for the idealtype of the provincial fascist hierarch who fights the world left with his bare chest. To tell the truth, what is written by the newspaper of Labor it does not appear so serious or particularly offensive, but quite surprisingly Crosetto then declared on Twitter even a little joking (there are the smiley faces of guarantee) that “in my opinion there is a good quote for defamation”. Even on the cartoon he said to “be much more beautiful or at least less ugly”.

Now Crosetto he is undoubtedly an intelligent person and should avoid associating himself with the group of politicians who want to sue newspapers and journalists, especially when there is also a caricature at stake that extends the right of satire to that of criticism. However, even the newspapers should avoid this constant reference to the adjective “fascist” which, moreover, is really a losing card in an electoral competition of the year of grace 2022.

Subscribe to the newsletter

