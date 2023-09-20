Crosetto in defense of the Frecce Tricolori: “The child’s death is not linked. Stop activities that are out of the question”

“The death of the little girl is not connected to the existence of Tricolor arrows, but to the tragedy of a fate that we all would have liked to avoid.” This is the final statement from the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto at Question time today, 20 September. The theme is the terrible tragedy of four days ago, when an Frecce aircraft crashed in Turin, killing a 5-year-old girl and injuring four other people. As reported Openanswering the question of the deputies, Guido Crosetto he made it clear from the start that it was out of the question an interruption of activities.

Not only because the acrobatic team has “embodied Italian excellence for 60 years, a symbol of Italianness in which everyone recognizes themselves”. Above all, “the the cost of such performances could be considered almost nil. In the absence of these demonstrations, the training activities would still take place,” she explained.

In short, the airshows of Arrows “they are primarily a training activity” and, secondarily, “the exhibition of a skill, which is what the viewer perceives”. Even from the point of view of the environmental impact of the shows, the minister rejected any accusation against the patrol: “The air force operates in compliance with sector regulations. The consumption of CO2 is equal to that of a 25-minute flight by a single long-haul commercial air carrier.”

The minister went into detail about the costs, claiming that: “they are very often borne by private sponsors and local authorities that require their participation”. However, it is “around 6,800 euros for an hour’s flight”. Regarding the procurement of new ones Aermacchi M-345 HETto replace the current fleet, “is part of the natural process of modernizing the line when it reaches the limit of its operational life”, he added Crosetto. In another passage of Question time in the Chamber, the minister reiterated the government’s commitment to increasing military spending.

“The 2% parameter will not be considered as a goal, but a starting point for the renewed needs of the Atlantic Alliance. This commitment has been confirmed by all the governments that have followed one another in recent years, without exception. We have decided to be part of the family of Born: almost all the countries that are part of it will reach and exceed 2%, Italy not yet because it is not ready from a financial point of view to reach it with the next budget. We will see, with economic growth, how to combine a commitment that we will soon be the only ones not to have respected among all those who join the Born. Defense is not a cost, but an investment. It is the prerequisite of a free state.”

