Crosetto, the affairs of Meloni’s loyalist between his son’s company and weapons

Crosetto, the affairs of Meloni’s loyalist

Guido Crosetto, as we know, is a loyalist of Giorgia Meloni. Many see him with a leading role in the government after the upcoming elections on 25 September. But, second Tomorrow, there are some doubts about some situations that concern him. “Tomorrow he read the minutes of the board of directors and chamber documents, to understand if the allegations of conflict of interest are hairy or not. And he uncovered some evidence that could create some embarrassment for Meloni’s shadow adviser if he really wanted to join the government, “they write. Giovanni Tizian and Emiliano Fittipaldi.

In particular, Domani talks about the company “started by Crosetto’s son, Alessandro, in 2020, in full pandemic, a company that is in business with industries represented by his father in his role as president of Aiad. And it has among its representatives characters reported by anti-money laundering and linked to the latest Vatican financial scandal on the notorious buying and selling of a building in London “. Tomorrow continues:” In the company of Crosetto junior we also find other figures expressing Italian finance and those elites often criticized by Meloni. Among the other directors of the company that will have to deal with telemedicine with the funds of the PNRR there is also Eliano Lodesani, president of Intesa Sanpaolo real estate and in the past chief operating officer of the same institute “.

There would be a link between Telespazio and Entheos. “Telespazio is usually the leader in projects and Entheos could have been part of one of these consortiums, thus benefiting from part of the resources, this is the analysis of those who work in the company”, says Domani who underlines the funding opportunities offered by the NRP between which “one billion euros for the development of telemedicine. A good deal, therefore, which sees the company linked to the founder of Fratelli d’Italia and head of Aiad in the front row “, writes Domani again.

“The turnover of the company in which my son has 15 per cent of the shares per hour is zero. So it seems to me very evident that the company has not had collaborations with anyone” Crosetto says to Domani “if then, absurdly, that company had had relations with Telespazio, using and paying for its services, would have done something sacrosanct and legitimate “.

Crosetto, writes Domani, also clarifies “that it is not true that 400 thousand euros are paid as president of Aiad “, the Confindustria federation that looks after the interests of companies in the aerospace and defense sectors.”The presidency of the Aiad by statute is free “, he says. But according to Domani” in reality the internal regulations say something else. “All the offices are unpaid, except for the office of chairman where the board deems it appropriate”, “we read.” Evidently for Crosetto he did not deliberate as a result “, add Tizian and Fittipaldi.

According to Domani, “sometimes the double role (between politics and Aiad, ed) generates conflicts, as for example in the case of sending weapons to Yemen. When the Conte government blocked exports, Fratelli d’Italia intervened harshly ( …) The measure affected a company more than others (…) that exported bombs that Saudi Arabia used against civilians. A damage to the company that had therefore appealed against the government “. That company is a member of Aiad.

“I don’t understand what conflict there may be between what I did 11 years ago and the presidency of the representation of an industrial sector, a private and non-public organization “, says Crosetto:” That said, being a free and private citizen, without public or political roles, I have the same rights as any other citizen and therefore I can work, within the limits permitted by law, with anyone who is in any legal form permitted “.

