“Italy has faced the challenge of terrorism for years in silence. Every day the armed and police forces fight terrorism. The State is always there, vigilant; this does not mean that the danger disappears, it means that citizens must know that the State doesn't notice terrorism only when something happens, as happened in Russia a few days ago.” As the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto on the sidelines of the ceremony for the '100+1' of the Air Force. “I would prefer not to be worried – Crosetto said again – but the European Union and the States must foresee any type of scenario. I think nothing serious will happen, but we must prepare for the possibility that serious things could happenas Ukraine taught us, perhaps not directly to our country”.

“There has never been talk of compulsory military service. We are living in difficult times in which, if anything, there is a need for many professionals, we must rather think about the number of these. We need trained professionals, not citizens who do a year of military service”, he said. said the minister again on the sidelines of the event.

“The Air Force is a cornerstone of Defense and will increasingly be so. Defense is the fundamental prerequisite of democracy and must necessarily also talk about bad things, because there is no possibility of defending oneself without weapons”. This was said by the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, during the ceremony for the '100+1' of the Air Force at the new competition center in Guidonia. “In a dramatic moment like this, we remembered that Defense could not just be civil protection 4.0, the The world can change and this is a period that no one hoped for. But we have never given up. Many of our fellow citizens had forgotten about the existence of Isis, not us who are fighting it in Iraq and Kuwait. The provocations have been going on for over two years at the European borders. We are here to defend the country, even when no one remembers the danger. Our greatest success is tranquility which, however, requires constant commitment, sacrifice, preparation and investment”. (from the correspondent Silvia Mancinelli)