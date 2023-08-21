Vannacci case, on the right everyone is against Crosetto. The defense minister is increasingly isolated

The case Vannacci has created a big problem within the majority of government and in general in the deployment of rightthe decision of the Minister of Defense Crosetti to degrade the military is enjoyed by few within FdI. The comment of the coordinator of the Brothers of Italy is extremely harsh Donzelli: “You don’t write ideas only if the Democratic Party likes them. In a free world – Meloni’s loyalist thunders – you write what you think. I won’t go into the merits, if someone feels offended there are the bodies in charge. But it’s not up to me to give a stamp of goodness or not of ideas. If we established that the task of politics is to decide the goodness of ideas, it would be the end of democracy“, says the exponent of FdI. Who then, however, tries to moderate the tone by arguing that Crosetti “he did very well” to start the disciplinary action.

“Representing a delicate ministry – observes Donzelli – it triggered an expected mechanism by Army procedures. So that you could check if what it did matches the military rules or not“. More conciliatory phrases, but which do not bridge the gap between the two.

Read also: Vannacci, Alemanno: “Meloni knows Crosetto made a mistake, but he’s his friend…”

Read also: “General Vannacci needs to be recovered. There are few people like him”

Subscribe to the newsletter

