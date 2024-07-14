Ukraine, Crosetto: “Whoever says stop weapons lets the country succumb”

”We must be consistent: whoever says let’s not send more weapons is also saying that he doesn’t want to help the Ukrainians defend themselves from the missiles that fall on hospitals, schools, homes, reaping helpless victims, even children, every day. He’s saying that he wants to let those bombs fall. So say it, complete the reasoning. You don’t pursue peace by simply letting one of the parties succumb.” This is what the Minister of Defense says, Guido Crosettoin an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’.



”Working for peace is the goal of all of us,” he explains, answering a question on the positions of the League. ”It’s just that while there are those who remember it once a month, to make headlines when it’s in fashion, the Prime Minister, Tajani and I pursue this objective every day – she clarifies – But giving Ukraine the opportunity to defend itself does not mean not wanting peace. The opposite is true: it means wanting a just peace”.