Crosetto receives Vannacci: the interview

Face to face between the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto and the general Vannacci, who ended up in the vortex of the media circle after the publication of his book “Il Mondo al Contrario”. But confidentiality remains absolute on the contents of the conversation: General Roberto Vannacci hides behind a few words. “I am extremely satisfied with the meeting and with the fact that the minister has agreed to receive me. After all, as is already known, it was I who asked for it”, declared General Vannacci at the end of the meeting with Crosetto. “What did I discuss with Minister Crosetto? I have absolutely no intention of reporting the topics covered“, he just says at Adnkronos the senior officer protagonist of fiery controversy. “I think everything there is to know has been included in the communication from the Ministry and I have nothing more to add on the matter”.

