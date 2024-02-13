Crosetto, pericarditis and Covid vaccines: what cardiologists say

No connection between pericarditis which struck the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, who was urgently hospitalized late yesterday evening due to persistent chest pain, and Covid-19 vaccines. An association that doesn't existassures Adnkronos Salute Francesco Saia, president of the Italian Society of Interventional Cardiology (Gise).

“At the moment there is no data indicating an increase in episodes of pericarditis, as well as myocarditis, in patients vaccinated against Covid-19”, underlines Saia. “The tests and monitoring have highlighted mild pericarditis and the absence of cardiac damage”, the Ministry of Defense announced in an update on Crosetto's condition. But upon the news of his hospitalization for suspected pericarditis, there were many anti-vax comments pointing the finger at the anti-Covid vaccine as the cause of inflammation in the heart's lining sac.

“Population studies – he specifies – indicate instead that what increases the risk of pericarditis and myocarditis”, the inflammation of the cardiac muscle tissue that is sometimes associated with pericarditis, “are viral infections”. Including that from Sars-CoV-2: “It is Covid, not the anti-Covid vaccines, that increases the possibility of pericarditis. Pericarditis which, moreover – President Gise points out – in our daily activity we have always seen, every year, in young and old, in men and women, associated with viral infections such as influenza or other types of infection. They are not frequent, but we have always seen them every year. Without observing any surge in pericarditis after the Covid-19 vaccines.”