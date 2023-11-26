Crosetto: “Judicial opposition is the only danger for the government”

“The only great danger is that of those who have always felt like an antagonistic faction and who have always undermined centre-right governments: the judicial opposition“: this was stated by the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “They tell me about meetings of a branch of the judiciary in which they talk about how to ‘stop the anti-democratic drift in which Meloni is taking us to”, said Crosetto, “since we have seen it all done in the past, if I know this country well I expect this season to open soon, before the European Championships…”.

On the Pnrr: “I’ll tell you what I wrote to Fitto in a message immediately after the approval: you were very good, I had no doubts, but now my concern is whether the bureaucratic, industrial, private fabric will really be able to translate the plans in action. More the private one, in truth, worries me.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

