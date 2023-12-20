Crosetto, new case on the Minister of Defense

Giuseppe Conte hits hard on the majority. And he doesn't miss the “gifts” that the center-right churns out almost daily. Crosetto “before leaving (in his activity as minister ed), declared to a newspaper that it was absolutely inappropriate for him to become Minister of Defense; the day before he represents the companies that operate in the Defense sector and the next day he goes to be the Minister of Defence? Can you imagine the jumble of relationships, even personal ones, acquaintances, the systemic conflict of interests that it brings with it? Now let's find out that the apartment is also offered to him. Are you paying for it now or after the renovation?” But this ultimately has nothing to do with it: what matters is that “there is an entrepreneur who operates in the defense sector” and who gives the house to the minister. “We will certainly ask for clarification, but he should be the one to come to Parliament immediately to clarify”declared the leader of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte, from the microphones of Radio 24.

“Now we are returning to the privileges of the past”, he added. The case was raised yesterday by Fatto Quotidiano and concerns the 220 meter penthouse in Rome, a stone's throw from the Vatican, where Guido Crosetto has been living for a few months, without paying a single euro (according to what the newspaper directed by Marco Travaglio writes). In fact, the house belongs to a friend of his who, due to delays in the renovation works, decided not to let him pay anything at the moment. But Crosetto's friend, Carmine Saladino, is also an entrepreneur who has relationships with public entities in the key sector of investigations and cybersecurity and also defense. For Crosetto there is no reason to be embarrassed.

An episode that brings to mind the cases of Minister Scajola, when in 2010 and 2013 he was investigated for the apartment in front of the Colosseum paid (in part) “without his knowledge” (the case was barred in the second instance after the acquittal in the first instance) and for the other case of the renovations in his villa in Imperia with some payments which, according to the accusation, would have been lower than the value of the interventions carried out. Here too he was acquitted with the formula “the fact does not exist”.

Returning to Crosetto: the minister had to pay for the old house until October due to the “fault” of Saladin, as the new one was not ready. A private agreement guaranteed him legitimate possession and in November he registered the contract which – Crosetto always claims – provides for the first monthly payment of 5 thousand euros in January 2024.

Subscribe to the newsletter

