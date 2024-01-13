Italy's allies were not asked to participate in the military action against the Houthi rebels because “they know very well that we need parliamentary authorizationwe cannot intervene militarily unless following an international resolution or following a request for help from a country”. Thus the Minister of Defense Guida Crosetto in an interview with Tg1. At European mission for the safety of merchant ships in the Red Sea “Italy will certainly participate – said the minister – because 15% of world maritime trade ships pass through the Red Sea. Italy is the most damaged country. We already have our own ship in the area protecting our ships. We hope that Europe will move, for now it has been blocked by Spain which did not want to reconfigure Atalanta. A new mission will be needed but Minister Tajani is already arguing for it to start.”

“There is the risk of an escalation that has not existed until now. There were skirmishes but not a military clash. If there were, the UN troops would have to leave because they are not prepared to be halfway between two clashing armies. They are there 'with other rules and other motivations,' she concludes.