Crosetto reveals details on the mission against the Houthis. “China and Russia have a competitive advantage”

Guido Crosetto goes into detail about the mission with France and Germany in which Italy will take part on the Red Sea to fight the Houthis and unlock global shipping trade. “If they ask us to have command – he explains Crosetto to Il Corriere della Sera – we will take it, we have the capacity, if the French want it that's fine, the problem is to soon have an effective mission to protect the safety of commercial ships and our economies, in addition to international law. Now we will have to send a ship and missiles in Red Sea and it won't be easy finance new expenses. In Italy we have inherited a trim of the armed forces fruit of the illusion of no longer having to defend themselves from any attack. Everything must be transformed, including the rules, even those on the powers of my ministry, to provide us with an effective capacity to truly defend our country“.

“Everyone is changing everything – continues Crosetto to Il Corriere – but here in Italy they tell me that I want to take money away from nursery schools or schools. Many pretend not to want to understand that without defense there is neither free education nor free trade nor democracy. We don't have a number problem, but for example building one National Armed Forces Reserveas in Switzerland and Israel, is mine objective, although obviously to be activated in very serious cases. We will propose a law on this in the next few weeks one of the reforms necessary for Italy. Alone in the Red Sea there are more wars, China and Russia they are already fighting their own hybrid war: their commercial ships, spared by the Houthis, have a advantage competitive that risks undermining the competition. But this is difficult to explain. We have removed – not us, another government – the weapons to Saudi Arabia and to the Emirates when they fought against the Houthiswhich have their own military production capacity, and are more dangerous than Hamas and Hezbollah. We will pay the consequences.”

