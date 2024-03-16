Crosetto: “No to forward escapes, Italian troops never in Ukraine”

The West “in the meantime should avoid sensational declarations, such as sending NATO to Ukraine in an attempt to make a better impression. Or avoid dividing ourselves into two or three meetings when in Europe there are 27 of us”. Thus, in an interview with Repubblica, the Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. When asked whether today's summit in Weimar was a political mistake, the minister replies: “Continuing in such a difficult moment to divide the coalitions that helped Ukraine into many pieces seems impractical to me.” And he underlines: “The problem is doing the right things all together. We have many meetings a month at EU and NATO level, I really can't understand these leaps forward.”

Regarding the fears of an escalation he states: “We are all worried and many are scared” and adds: “Precisely for this reason our interest is to re-establish a world order in which international law is respected and no one has to fear being attacked and invaded brutally. In any case I can assure you that Italian troops will never go to Ukraine.”

Tajani: “No one in NATO talks about direct intervention”

“We are deployed to the aid of a country that has been attacked, in violation of every international rule, and it is a country at the gates of Europe. But our goal is to achieve peace, not to widen the war. PThis is why we help Ukraine to resist, which is why they will not be left alone, to reach an end to hostilities without one state having occupied the other. But it has nothing to do, I stress, with our direct intervention.” He underlines this in an interview with Corriere della Sera Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. “No one in NATO has ever talked about direct intervention, we know well what consequences a conflict that would risk leading to nuclear power could have – he adds – Even in NATO itself it was decided that Ukraine will be able to join only after the end of the conflict, because if entry were immediate we would be forced to intervene in defense of an attacked alliance country”. And, after the words of French President Emmanuel Macron, the minister says: “I don't understand, I don't know if it's the electoral campaign that has an impact.”

“Maybe he wants to highlight the differences with pro-Russian parties like Le Pen's – he adds – But we are on a completely different position”. “We are on Ukraine's side from the first moment – says Tajani – But we are not at war with Russia. We have never been”. And this means that “no direct intervention by our military in that conflict is foreseen”. “We are ready for any help and we do not hesitate – he remarks – We hope that countries like Iran and China do not strengthen Russia with armaments and aid, because it is an enormous danger for the whole world that the war will have unfortunate outcomes”. And in the interview Tajani reiterates how it is becoming “increasingly urgent to coordinate, strengthen and unite Europe in a common defense”.