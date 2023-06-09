“The Italian special forces, stationed in Brindisi, are freeing a Turkish ship with 22 crew members seized by about 15 migrants who were on board the vessel off the coast of Naples”. This was announced today, 9 June 2023, by the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto who is participating in the ‘Forum in masseria’ interviewed by Bruno Vespa. The action of the special forces is ongoing and the minister is continuously updated. The minister spoke of “15 illegal immigrants, 2 or 3 armed”.

The migrants who seized the vessel were illegal immigrants hiding on board the vessel bound for France. As far as has been learned, the attackers had white weapons. The commander of the Turkish ship gave the alarm and asked for help. The Guardia di Finanza and the Capitaneria guaranteed safety at sea, while the special forces intervened directly on board.

The ship located near Naples would be the Galata Seaways, a cargo ship built in 2010 which currently sails under the Turkish flag.