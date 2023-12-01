Against me “an ad personam firing squad”, “I have never attacked and will never attack the judiciary” and “I have never spoken of secret meetings or conspiracies”, “sooner or later the clash between politics and the judiciary must end”, “they told me: be careful, you will end up like Craxi…”. Despite the high fever that has been persecuting him for days, Guido Crosetto appears in the Chamber to respond to +Europa’s question regarding the interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’ last November 26th in which the Minister of Defense feared the danger of a “judicial opposition” to the government. However, the audience is not that of the special occasions: in fact, there are around thirty deputies who, after 9.30, reach the benches of Montecitorio one by one to listen to the speech of the exponent of Fratelli d’Italia. Among these the president of the 5 Star Movement Giuseppe Conte and the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein, with whom Crosetto spoke for a brief greeting before entering the Chamber.

The exchange of words with Giuseppe Conte

The co-founder of Fratelli d’Italia is the man of the day, everyone is looking for him on the Transatlantic when there are only a few minutes left until the interview. “I won the bet, no one thought I would be present and instead here I am”, jokes Conte with the defense owner, who replies: “I knew you would come”. “Well – the rejoinder of the ‘people’s lawyer’ – it is important to know your opponent”. A worried Sergio Costa (vice president of the M5S Chamber and rotating president of the Chamber) tries to ‘catechize’ Crosetto and other parliamentarians, in Neapolitan dialect: “Let’s see and not let brothels happen…”. There won’t be any. Also because there is a long-standing relationship between the two protagonists of the ‘duel’, Della Vedova and Crosetto: Crosetto will remember this in the Chamber during his speech, reiterating his esteem for the +Europa parliamentarian (“some of the years that you passed in this position also owes to the fact that I wanted to nominate you, when I was one of the regional coordinators of Fi who decided the lists”).

The protest of the Democratic Party

The session opens with protests from the Democratic Party. “We wanted information, the question is not exhaustive”, attacks the dem group leader Chiara Braga, addressing Crosetto. “I’m amazed – replies Giorgia Meloni’s right-hand man – because I thought everything, except that someone could challenge a minister who came to answer a question”. “I came to answer feverish with a fever of 39 degrees out of respect for Parliament… I was asked for one thing, however, to which I said no: to replace the expected information on the Middle East. I said no to this, because the information on the Middle East is fundamental and important”, specifies Crosetto, saying he is ready to return to the Chamber to respond to an ad hoc briefing on justice. The ‘giant’ of Fdi rejects the criticisms that have fallen on him in recent days: “I am struck by the mystification of my words… I have total faith in the robes as in humanity, but we must distinguish”. “When there was the need to turn to a magistrate to report serious facts, I did so, like this summer, when we discussed the dossier case, which is still ongoing and started with my complaint to the magistrates” , explains the minister, rereading the ‘incriminating’ passages of his interview with the Corriere.

What Crosetto said

Crosetto then adds: “I raised a problem because I’m not afraid of anything, I’m ready to come to Parliament a thousand more times. Someone said that I said these things because I fear investigations. No, in 60 years I have never been touched by Nothing”. He says he has received numerous certificates of solidarity: “In recent days I have received messages: ‘you are crazy’, ‘what courage’, ‘you will end up like Craxi’, ‘you have made yourself a target’… These are inferences, I won’t be a target for anyone.” Then he gets to the heart of the matter: “I ask myself: is the role of the judiciary that of rebalancing the popular will? Is it possible that a justice reform cannot be carried out in this country? It will be a coincidence that since ’92 – De Mita ’92, D’Alema in ’97 – was there an upheaval that blocked any type of reform? I don’t think we can carry out a justice reform against the judiciary. I think that whoever has responsibility must be third.”

Crosetto even allows himself a joke: “You have pulled me by the hair that I don’t have to talk about this on a day when I’m not well, but I don’t shy away… I don’t shy away, because I consider a fundamental theme not that of judiciary against the government, but that of redefining the areas in which each state organ must constitutionally exercise its role and power…”. The speech of the Fdi minister ends with the applause of the majority: everyone is satisfied, except the opposition and in particular Della Vedova: “It was not in the merit of the question asked”, the questioner contests to Crosetto. A new ’round’ between the two takes place after the session, in the Montecitorio bar under the gaze of Schlein. The +Europa MP continues to press the minister. He invites him to substantiate his accusations, also asking him about the alleged interference in the judiciary of the undersecretary at Palazzo Chigi Alfredo Mantovano, denounced by the newspaper ‘Il Domani’. “You called me into question but in reality you wanted Mantovano”, jokes Crosetto before taking his leave.

The reactions

And if from the 5 Star Movement comes a criticism of Crosetto’s speech (“from his speech we only got conspiracy theories and victimism, here ‘ad personam’ there are only the ministers’ train stops”, Conte stings), it is Giorgio Mulè of Forza Italia to spend words of praise for the ally: “He spoke the language of truth – the vice president of the Blue Chamber tells Adnkronos -, his words demonstrate in every way how a certain part of the judiciary interprets its role in an antithetical manner compared to the possible choices of Parliament and the government”. To those who ask him if the alarm raised by Crosetto will push Fi to ask even more forcefully for the reform of the separation of magistrates’ careers, Mulè replies no: “The need was there before and is there now, no retaliation. Yes is being done and will be done within the legislature, with all the other reforms that must accompany justice.” Matteo Renzi of Italia Viva reiterates his esteem for Crosetto, but then urges the government to move from words to deeds: “It cares about slogans and little about substance. If you don’t carry out the reform, with what credibility can you complain about things?”.