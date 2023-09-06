Crosetto and lady at the sea, the minister furious at the comments on his wife: “I can’t hold back my anger”

Crosetti it doesn’t fit. In the age of social media, the private life of politicians has also become the subject of debate and curiosity. And the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosettohas recently found himself at the center of media attention due to some photos that portray him at the sea, in a moment of relaxation and light-heartedness, in the waves with his wife.

READ ALSO: The giant and the little girl: Crosetto and lady at the sea. PHOTO

Well, the politician expressed his disagreement on x (the now ex Twitter), stating that those photos “have been ripped out of his privacy”. But what really makes the minister lose patience, as he himself writes in his post, are the comments addressed to his wife, Gaia Saponaro.

This is the full tweet of the Minister of Defense: “The pages of a weekly are turning on social networks with photos taken from my privacy. It has happened to others and I keep my anger to myself. I can’t save it for comments involving my wife. We’ve been together for 20 years. We are married, with 2 children. Is she much more beautiful than me? Yes, true!” he writes Crosetti.

The pages of a weekly magazine with photos ripped from my privacy are circulating on social media.

It has happened to others and I keep my anger to myself.

I can’t save it for comments involving my wife.

We’ve been together for 20 years.

We are married, with 2 children.

Is she much prettier than me?

Yes true! — Guido Crosetto (@GuidoCrosetto) September 6, 2023

Subscribe to the newsletter

