Crosetto: “France does not speak for NATO, no to troops in Kiev”

“France and Poland cannot speak on behalf of NATO, which has been formally and voluntarily kept out of the conflict from the beginning. Bringing troops to Kiev means taking a step towards a one-way escalation that would erase the path to diplomacy”. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto explains this in an interview with La Stampa in which he talks about the hypothesis of sending US troops 'Atlantic Alliance in Ukraine.'We continue to support Kiev, but we need to think about how to help them regain freedom, territory and security in another way: by activating diplomatic channels more forcefully”, he adds.

On the commission of inquiry into the dossiers “I think like Nordio that it is necessary to rebuild the credibility of the institutions and to allow Parliament to work on legislative tools with which to prevent further abuses in the future. But there is a time for everything. Now there is the fact that the investigation that Cantone is carrying out and the idea of ​​a commission must not weaken it, nor stop the work already started by Copasir and Antimafia”, Crosetto always tells the Press. “The establishment of a commission of inquiry then – adds Crosetto – it can take a long time also because these bodies have often been convenient for many in Parliament for the political conflict”.