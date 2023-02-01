Crosetto falls into Fiorello’s trap and sings Bella Ciao

After all, Italy is a strange country. A country where you always look for the joke, the fat exaggeration, the fat commentary, the ideological paradox and this time too it was like this. Inside the trap there fell Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defence, gentle giantwho the collective imagination sees as the protector of Giorgia Meloni.

He fell into it because a shrewd but predictable stroller like Fiorello lured him into the trap that taking advantage of the confusion in a show at the Auditorium della Conciliazione to raise funds for the Bambino Gesù children’s hospital, she convinced him to sing Bella Ciaoconsidered – wrongly – the anthem of the partisan resistance.

In short, it will be said the usual show of the politician of the moment who wants to show off but they haven’t come to terms with Italian history so the civil war of Salò has never really ended and the tussle always breaks out on certain exposed nerves.

And so it was this time too.

Crosetto, seated with the other spectators, was joined by Fiorello and he mumbled a few verses almost in a low voice, playing the role of the embarrassed or maybe he really was, in a circus atmosphere.

The day after Aldo Grasso, fearsome “poisoned pen” of Corriere della Sera, made fun of the story, taken up by Dagospia with the sublime title “Red face” and at this point Aldo Cazzullo, also from the Corriere, could not be missing, who produced an “explanation” of what had happened on the philological basis that he and Crosetto are from the same parts and in those parts everyone sings Bella Ciao, beautiful and ugly fascists and communists.

And so she replied to a letter from a reader who complained of the singing havoc: “Dear readers, Guido Crosetto didn’t sing Bella Ciao (among other things quite well, among other things quite bad ed.) because he belongs to the left, but because he belongs to Marene. Enrico Martini «Mauri», who was not a Bolshevik but a major in the Alpini, commanded the Resistance from his side, which is mine, and in fact fought the entire civil war wearing a cap with a black feather; under his orders was the son of the butcher of Alba, Beppe Fenoglio, who voted for a monarchy in the 1946 referendum ”. Therefore, according to Cazzullo, Crosetto’s singing performance was not “leftist” – as indeed is also evident from the green lizards clinging to the walls – but – and this is the great novelty – it would be due to the “marenismo”, that is to say that typically Piedmontese feeling that humans and overcomes the ideological differences between the “left” Cazzullo and the “right” Crosetto.

The formidable Cazzullian interpretation is supported by an important historical prop: Crosetto di Marene he was also mayor and this – again according to Cazzullo – explains everything. Instead the story, as mentioned, has a much simpler explanation that has nothing to do with the lower Cuneo area and the Langhe: Crosetto fell into the usual national-popular trap of Fiorello. With all due respect to Cazzullo.

Subscribe to the newsletter

