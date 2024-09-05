Entheos Worldwide, a company at the end of the line: liquidation

Closes its doors Entheos Worldwide the telemedicine company of which he was a partner Alessandro Crosettoson of I guide Minister of Defense, and who two years ago had been at the center of controversy for alleged conflicts of interest. In Rome in front of the notary Easter Flour he actually showed up Roby Dagana Jew born in Libya, to lead the shareholders’ meeting that decided the early dissolution of the company and its liquidation, appointing Fabio Casantini as liquidator.

Also present at the meeting were: President Giancarlo Innocent Botti (partner with 10%) while Carlo Festucci and Crosetto himself were absent with justification among the board members. Shareholders present were Dagan himself (to whom Crosetto sold his 15%), Carolina Maziero with 40%, Ludovica Zoppo with 20% and Giorgia Festucci with 15%. “Entheos Worldwide – said father Crosetto two years ago – was born to exporting abroad the telemedicine platform of an Italian start up called Entheos and to search for medical devices around the world. When they set it up they asked me and Dr. Festucci if we wanted to join, given the knowledge of some foreign markets. I thought it could be a good experience for my son and asked him if he wanted to try it.”

Festucci he is the general secretary of Aiad (Italian Companies Federation for Aerospace, Defense and Security) of which the minister was president. Botti, former Mediaset manager and former Forza Italia MP in the first Berlusconi government and then undersecretary in the second executive of the Cavaliere, had been involved in the Trani investigation into Berlusconi’s pressure on Agcom to censor Anno Zero by Michele Santoro, but the charges against him were later dismissed.

Dagan He is a very interesting character: born in Tripoli Libya in 1959, former officer of the Israeli army and resident in Rome for over 30 years, he is active as an entrepreneur in various sectors from high tech to real estate and, mainly, in International business development. After having held the role of executive country manager in Israel for the French Veolia (world leader in water treatment technologies) currently also provides consultancy services to medium and large companies in the field of Business Intelligence.