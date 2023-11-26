Crosetto-CSM clash: widespread fear in the government. “They will strike before the European Championships”

It doesn’t calm down clash Between government And judiciary. Behind the accusations of Crosetto towards the robes with that “I am aware of some secret meetings between magistrates“there would be a plan to strike Melons. New, more precise details emerge that would lead to “people very close to the prime minister ended up in the crosshairs”. Behind the interview with which the Minister of Defense raised the alarm against the judiciary there is a widespread fear in the executive. So much so that – we read in Il Giornale – Crosetto’s words “have been agreed” with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. And he says he is ready to report to Copasir (where sessions are secret) or to the Anti-Mafia (where they can be). There are also two interventions in the minister’s sights. One of the retired magistrate Nello Rossi in the magazine of Democratic Judiciary. And a component congress Area in which the “anti-majority function” of the robes. And “the opposition to this government”. In addition to what remains confidential for now.

We’re talking about one potential investigation for illicit financing at the expense – continues Il Giornale – of people “very close” to Giorgia Meloni. A possible investigation, the reasoning goes, would be enough to trigger the suspicion of a little hand behind an investigation that could explode before the European elections. Exactly as Crosetto says, and this would constitute an anticipation of condemnation, even if no crimes emerge from the investigations. “Let’s put it this way. The prosecutors know that they will throw the bait in some lakes they catch something. The problem is that, if anything, in the past, left-wing governments were careful not to cast that hook”, is the reasoning of an investigator who prefers to remain anonymous.

