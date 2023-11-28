On the Crosetto case, “I was surprised that a minister who is considered one of the most moderate and reasonable has formulated a very serious accusation against a part of the judiciary, even of having cultivated subversive projects. First of all, go to the Prosecutor’s Office immediately: if you have very specific information you go to report them to the Prosecutor’s Office, a moment later you come to report to Parliament”. As the leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte returns to the words of the Minister of Defense, during the Adnkronos Forum.

“Of all this, however – continues the former prime minister – what happens is that Minister Crosetto begins to make 6-7 statements to reduce this very serious accusation. Without prejudice to the fact that he must go to the Prosecutor’s Office, let’s begin to evaluate what remains on the table after these clarifications It remains a dangerous deja vu. Already at the end of July ‘Chigi sources’ had come out with a very serious attack on the judiciary, not only not denied but even certified by the direct words of Meloniwith the judiciary accused simply for having done its job, investigating reports of crime”, and even “if these were to concern exponents of the government, the judiciary is” a job that the judiciary “is obliged to do, because in Italy there is no regime of immunity or privileges for political representatives, not even government ones”.

“Meloni accused the judiciary of preparing the electoral campaign for the European elections, a very serious accusation, accusing it of an anti-democratic attitude. This is a political class – think of the Lollobrigida case, of familism – which presented itself as new but which is very old, once again brings us back to a way of doing politics that means immunity, privileges, license to apply the law on the basis of particular attention to the powerful. I respond harshly to those who have this mentality: the subversive purpose is not in the judiciary but in those who think that the law is not the same for everyone and in those who, having an institutional and government role, think they have the license to attack all the powers and control and supervisory authorities“.

“The government attacked – the former prime minister then lists the cases -: Fazzolari, Budget Law December 2022, Bank of Italy; in March 2023 the Atac for the procurement code; in May 2023 the Court of Auditors was attacked and the concomitant control was suppressed on the Pnrr; INPS and Inail were placed under commissioners; the budget office, in May 2023, was attacked for having provided a report on differentiated autonomy that the government did not like; then the judiciary in July 2022 and today with very serious accusations . The risk of being subversive looms over the government in light of these facts, because it is a government that is intolerant of any institutional, control and supervisory intervention“.

“And I add – Conte’s lunge -: the constitutional reform project is the completion of this subversive project, because it is a project with which Parliament and the powers of the Head of State are strippedwith the consequence that, with the popular investiture, we will have a prime minister who brings with him 55% of Parliament and who, upon expiration, will elect the President of the Republic by a simple majority, in the fourth ballot”, as well as “all the guarantee institutions will be elected with this armor and without counterweights or opposition to this centralization of powers”, the cry of alarm from the leader of the M5S.