NATO’s Southern Front to Spain “I consider it almost a personal affront, a deep disappointment. I wrote Stoltenberg a very harsh message. It made me furious and there will be consequences on the personal level. His was the betrayal of a principle: it was Italy that fought to introduce the role of envoy for the Southern Front. Stoltenberg did not want it. He had to put it in the resolution because Italy wanted it and so he took revenge”. Thus the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosettoin an interview with The print. Italy does not have a problem with NATO, “it has a problem with Stoltenberg. He is the only one responsible, perhaps because he is guided by the logic of political affiliation, failing in the first of his responsibilities: to be super partes”. The words of Minister Crosetto are an own goal as they demonstrate the failure and the lack of weight of the Italian government not only in the EU but also within NATO.

Regarding the achievement of the 2% of military spending, Crosetto underlines: “It is a theme that is closely linked to the next European Commission. We will have to fight to separate Defense spending from the Stability Pact.. The important thing at this time is to start”. While on Ukraine, the Minister of Defense believes that “Trump will change the line, he will try to obtain peace by resuming a personal dialogue with Putin to close quickly and this could be a problem. The rules that States must deal with are important: if international law is put aside, the law of the strongest prevails. This applies to Ukraine as well as to Israel”.